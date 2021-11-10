Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / Policy /  India poised to achieve Services export target of $1 trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India poised to achieve Services export target of $1 trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister also highlighted the central government's initiatives Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses and MSMEs
1 min read . 06:09 AM IST Livemint

  • Piyush Goyal also highlighted the central government's initiatives Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses and MSMEs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India is poised to achieve the Services Export target of $1 trillion by 2030 and terming the 'Services' sector as the key driver of India's economic growth.

 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India is poised to achieve the Services Export target of $1 trillion by 2030 and terming the 'Services' sector as the key driver of India's economic growth.

"Services sector provides employment to nearly 2.6 crore people and contributes approximately 40 per cent to India's total global exports. The services trade surplus was USD 89 billion in FY 2020-21 and it has been the largest FDI recipient," Piyush Goyal said while speaking at the ' Export PromServicesotion Council- Global Services Conclave 2021' at the national capital.

"Services sector provides employment to nearly 2.6 crore people and contributes approximately 40 per cent to India's total global exports. The services trade surplus was USD 89 billion in FY 2020-21 and it has been the largest FDI recipient," Piyush Goyal said while speaking at the ' Export PromServicesotion Council- Global Services Conclave 2021' at the national capital.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Emphasizing that the Service sector is our competitive advantage, powered by Skills, startups and IT Solutions, the Minister said that India's services have the twin power of universal acceptance and universal attraction, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Lauding India's commitment to enabling 'work from Home' during the pandemic, Goyal said "While services trade remained depressed in other countries, India's services sector showed immense resilience. Sectors like tourism and hospitality, which suffered due to COVID-19 is showing revival signs" he said.

The Union Minister also highlighted the central government's initiatives Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses and MSMEs and initiatives in Skill development and said, " 56,027 crore was released under various Export Promotion schemes."

The theme of the Global Services Conclave 2021 was 'India Serves: Exploring Potential Growth Sectors Beyond IT/ITes'.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!