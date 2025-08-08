In addition to seeking out new markets, the government is considering offering financial relief to exporters, the people cited above said. One option under discussion is to raise the duty drawback rate from 1% to as high as 5% to help exporters absorb the added tax burden. Another is to re-introduce the Interest Equalization Scheme (IES), which offers exporters a subsidy on interest rates to lower borrowing costs. These initiatives would be funded by a new ₹20,000 crore export promotion mission.