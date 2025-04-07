Politics
India’s first public health university on the cards
07 Apr 2025
- The plan is to establish something similar to Johns Hopkins Public Health University and Harvard School of Public Health in the US.
New Delhi: The Centre is planning to set up the country’s first dedicated university for public health amid mounting health concerns in the world most populous nation, two officials familiar with the matter said.
