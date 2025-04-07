India’s first public health university on the cards

“Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance and priority of public health. The standardization of public health courses is lacking. So, the experts unanimously made three proposals Indian Public Health University very urgently because there are around 50 multiple disciplinary cadre courses for which there is no standardization of public health. We also need a public health council just like we have the National Medical Commission, or Dental Commission, etc. The third proposal is to establish public health consortium before we form public health university because it is a long process and may take time which is being proposed through an Act of Parliament. The plan is to synergize our work and the need of the work shoulder to shoulder to take fully informed decisions," said an official aware of the matter.