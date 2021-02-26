Q3 GDP highlights: India's GDP turns positive in December quarter, grows 0.4%

India had slipped into a technical recession during July-September when GDP fell for two successive quarters. In the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year. The economy shrank 23.9% year-on-year in the April-June quarter in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus. NSO revised GDP growth for June and September quarters to -24.4% and 7.3% respectively against earlier estimates of -23.9% and -7.5%.

