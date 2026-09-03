India reviews preparedness for glacial lake outburst floods after Nepal deluge

New Delhi: The government on Thursday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), days after a glacier collapse triggered a catastrophic deluge in Nepal that killed more than 1,200 people and left thousands missing.

The review meeting, chaired by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, was attended by state government officials and key central government bodies such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Central Water Commission, the India Meteorological Department and the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, a home ministry statement said.

The meeting reviewed the evolving risk of GLOFs—sudden floods that occur when a natural dam holding a glacial lake collapses—in the Himalayan region, with particular emphasis on early warning, monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations, flow path, timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and strengthening of response mechanisms, the statement said.

Officials in the meeting decided to strengthen India’s early warning and response mechanisms to minimize loss of life and property in the event of such a calamity.

India’s review of preparedness against GLOFs follows devastating flash floods in Nepal triggered by a glacial collapse in the Himalayas. India and Nepal share a 1,770km border, with the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim sharing boundaries with Nepal.

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The review focused on the preparedness of the Himalayan states and Union territories against GLOFs and snow avalanches, as per the home ministry statement.

“The Union Home Secretary stressed that preparedness for GLOFs and snow avalanches must move beyond response-oriented measures towards risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level preparedness,” the statement said. The senior government official also highlighted that states need to expedite the progress of GLOF mitigation project sanctioned for the states by the central government in 2024.

Research by reinsurance company Swiss Re for India in July 2025 showed that floods accounted for about 67% of all economic losses from natural catastrophes in India over the preceding two decades. A 2023 report by Swiss Re also pegged India’s economic loss from natural calamities at $12 billion, attributed mainly to floods and cyclone activity.

Strengthen systems Experts say India can take further steps to monitor glacial lakes and strengthen early warning systems. “GLOFs are accelerating, and becoming more frequent, due to the effects of global warming coupled with pollution. Some preventive measures, such as constant monitoring of glacial lakes, can be undertaken. But there are challenges in doing so. Watching 2,000-odd glacial lakes would require considerable manpower, or technological assistance from drones. In light of the Nepal flash floods, a standard operating procedure for citizens in case of GLOFs or related floods could help,” said Raghu Murtugudde, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland and a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.