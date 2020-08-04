India's July unemployment rate down at 7.43%

“The improvement in unemployment rate is largely contributed by the rural sector and in urban areas it is slowly catching up. Yes there is an improvement as the country unlocked across activities post June but one must realize that it may not be reflecting the ground realities like distress employment, low productivity and income growth of workers because more people doing a job which was earlier done by lesser number of them. Then the stress in small scale industries and the partial operation of factories due to low demand especially in urban India," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi.