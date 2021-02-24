"High capacity dredgers in the range of 8000 Cu Meter to 12,000 Cu Meter will be built for the first time in India through this collaboration. So far India has been dependent on foreign dredgers for dredging work ranging from ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore,"the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said.

