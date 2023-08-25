India to cut import tax on EVs? Nirmala Sitharaman issues clarification, says 'no proposal is...'1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
The clarification came as earlier news agency Reuters reported that the central government is considering lowering the import duty to as low as 15% from the current levels of 100% for electric cars
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday denied the reports claiming that the government is mulling over slashing import tax on electric vehicles for automobile manufacturers if they tie up with a local manufacturing unit. The clarification came as earlier news agency Reuters reported that the central government is considering lowering the import duty to as low as 15% from the current levels of 100% for cars that cost above ₹33 Lakhs and 70% for the rest.