India to launch National Hydrogen Energy Mission: PM Narendra Modi

Seen as a next-generation fuel, hydrogen is emission-free and has three times higher energy content per unit mass than petrol. Apart from reducing dependence on fossil fuels for mobility, these green hydrogen plants running on electricity produced by green energy sources will also provide grid-scale storage solutions, and provide feedstock for ammonia production.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of global renewable energy investors’ meet and expo (RE-Invest), Prime Minister Modi said that over the last six years, India has increased its installed renewable energy capacity by two and a half times and invited investment in the space.

This significant announcement on hydrogen comes in the backdrop of state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants, which will use renewable energy sources, Mint reported earlier. The plants that will be built will produce hydrogen gas by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that may be fed by wind power or solar power.

“You would be happy to know that our annual renewable energy capacity addition has been exceeding that of coal based thermal power since 2017," Modi said.

The inaugural session on Thursday was also attended by UK’ secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Alok Sharma. He is also the president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, to be held next year in Glasgow. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte also attended the inaugural session.

Speaking at the inaugural, India’ power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said that India plans to generate green hydrogen for making green ammonia and steel making.

Hydrogen has also become a new area of cooperation between India and the US, with a public-private Hydrogen Task Force being set up for the same. Several Indian public and private sector firms are looking at hydrogen as a new business opportunity.

This announcement comes at a time when India has been rapidly expanding its clean energy capacity at low tariffs and is on track to meet and exceed its Paris Agreement targets. India plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015.

“Even when it was not affordable, we invested in renewable energy," Modi said and added, “Now our investment and scale is bringing costs down."

With India’ solar power tariff hitting a new low of Rs2 per unit on Monday, the rapidly expanding green economy has become its calling card on climate change.

“We are showing to the world that sound environmental policies can also be sound economics," Modi said.

Solar and wind are already cheaper than coal in two-third of the countries added UK’ energy secretary Alok Sharma.

India has been trying to rejig its energy mix in favour of green energy sources and has become one of the top renewable energy producers globally, with a plan to achieve 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 450GW by 2030 as part of its climate commitments. Of this, while 89 GW has been installed, 48 GW is under implementation and another 26 GW is being bid out.

“The most important renewable energy is ingenuity and innovation," added Netanyahu.

RE-Invest this year also assumes importance as the US President designate Joe Biden has promised a ‘Clean Energy Revolution’. In what is being seen as a precursor of things to come from the new US administration, Biden nominated former Secretary of State John Kerry as the first US climate envoy.

Biden’s campaign promise also includes ensuring that the US “reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050", recommitting to the Paris Agreement on the first day of his administration, and “a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years."

This third edition of RE-Invest also comes at a time when an investment of Rs4.7 trillion has been made in India’ renewable energy space over the last six years, with an expected Rs1 trillion investment opportunity annually till 2030.

