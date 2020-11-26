India to launch National Hydrogen Energy Mission: PM Narendra Modi

India has been trying to rejig its energy mix in favour of green energy sources and has become one of the top renewable energy producers globally, with a plan to achieve 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 450GW by 2030 as part of its climate commitments. Of this, while 89 GW has been installed, 48 GW is under implementation and another 26 GW is being bid out.