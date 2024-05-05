India to leverage South Africa's WTO case to push for relaxation of EU food safety standards
The EU's stringent norms have dented Indian exports of chilies, tea, basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish and chemicals.
New Delhi: India plans to leverage a new case filed by South Africa challenging the strict food safety regulations imposed by the European Union (EU) on citrus fruit to also call for relaxations in standards that currently hinder a whole range of Indian food exports, two people aware of the development said.