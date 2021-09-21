NEW DELHI : India will resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines starting next month, government officials said Monday, in a move likely to aid developing nations that have struggled to vaccinate their populations after New Delhi restricted shipments amid resurgence of cases at home.

The exports would be a mix of donations and commercial deals, and would include shipments to Covax, a World Health Organization-supported facility aimed at getting vaccines to developing countries. India has been a major supplier to Covax.

When it resumes exporting, India will accord priority to neighboring countries, Africa, and Latin America, according to an Indian government official familiar with the plan. The official declined to detail how many vaccines India plans to export.

India exported 66 million doses to 95 countries before temporarily restricting the shipments in early April to help ease supply shortages as Covid-19 cases rose rapidly in the country last spring.

“It’s our commitment to the world to collectively fight the pandemic. We would fulfill it with surplus vaccine supplies now," Mansukh Mandaviya, the federal health minister, told a news conference Monday. “Our supplies are comfortable and the pace of local vaccination has risen rapidly, leaving room for exports."

The announcement comes ahead of a global Covid-19 summit President Biden will host Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. U.S. officials have been lobbying India in recent weeks to drop the export ban as vaccination rates in the country have picked up.

A resumption of exports will provide a welcome boost for Covax.

Earlier this month, Covax said that it will supply 1.4 billion doses for all of 2021; in June it had expected to supply 1.9 billion doses for the entire year. It cut the forecast in part because of the export ban in India.

Earlier this month, Covax said it no longer expected to receive 75 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the world’s biggest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India, or SII. It also said it no longer expected to receive 130 million doses of the Novavax Inc. vaccine it had ordered from the SII; the company hasn’t yet applied for regulatory approval for the drug in any country. Covax depended heavily on the SII to supply poor countries.

An SII spokesman declined to comment on the Indian government’s decision to resume vaccine exports.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating humanitarian and economic toll on India, which initially struggled to increase its immunization program to protect its more than 1.3 billion people.

Since June, however, the pace of vaccinations has picked up, reaching 7.4 million doses on an average each day in September, up from nearly two million a day in May, according to data from the health ministry.

As on Monday, 65% of the country’s total eligible adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine while 22% had been fully vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the health ministry said.

Local production of vaccines has increased in recent months, mainly helped by the easing of export restrictions in the U.S. on key raw materials. India imports about two-thirds of the total raw materials needed to make vaccine such as special chemicals, single-use tubes, bags and filters from the U.S.

The SII has raised its output from around 90 million doses a month in June and July to around 160 million in September, according to the company’s spokesman. SII’s production is expected to rise to around 200 million doses in October.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd., another Indian vaccine manufacturer, has also increased its output.

India’s government is hoping to secure around one billion doses between October and December through domestic manufacturers, including the SII and Bharat. “Resuming exports is a right move by India as the country would have surplus supplies from mid-October. The developing countries would immensely benefit," said Chandrakant Lahariya, a New Delhi-based epidemiologist and public health expert.

A surge of the virus in the spring has left many Indians with some level of natural immunity. A study released in July by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that about two-thirds of the population had antibodies for the virus. But public health experts have warned the country could be vulnerable to another wave as natural immunity wanes in the coming months.

Indian authorities have cautioned against mass gatherings during the festival season that starts October. After reporting a peak of over 400,000 cases a day in May, India has seen the spread declining substantially over the summer. The new cases have remained below the 50,000 mark so far this month.

