India to resume Covid-19 vaccine exports to developing nations

Earlier this month, Covax said it no longer expected to receive 75 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the world’s biggest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India, or SII. It also said it no longer expected to receive 130 million doses of the Novavax Inc. vaccine it had ordered from the SII; the company hasn’t yet applied for regulatory approval for the drug in any country. Covax depended heavily on the SII to supply poor countries.