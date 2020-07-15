NEW DELHI : The Union government will soon unveil the next phase of the flagship skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which will primarily focus on the role of states, issues of migrant workers, and post covid-19 employment scenario.

The government has in principle agreed for the next phase of the PMKVY with an increased focus on entrepreneurship, digital technology, and skill development suitable to meet the industry demands, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said during a virtual event to commemorate five years of the skills mission.

The Union government had in 2016 approved ₹12,000 crore for PMKVY with a target to train 10 million people by 31 March 2020. As of now, the skill ministry claimed that 9.2 million people have been trained. In this scheme the government had allocated 25% funds and responsibility on states but in the next phase, this equation is set to change in favour of states.

The next phase of PMKVY will address issues related to quality of training, quality of skill and training centers, and quality of trainers, R.K. Singh, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship said adding that the involvement of states will have to go up.

“State governments, district administrations…we have to look up to them as our resources. We must be ready (by training quality manpower) to attract companies who are looking to relocate to India from countries like China. Its an opportunity," Singh added.

The junior skills minister also emphasised on the quality of the outcome. To put it in perspective, he said it is better to have 50 good quality institutions than 100 inefficient institutions. He also spoke about the need for restructuring sector skill councils (SSCs) and collaboration with the leading industries.

Pandey said “the next five years of Skill India mission will also focus on driving entrepreneurship among youth. Digital economy will see a mass entrepreneurship spur on social mobility as it can be integral in opening up new opportunities and driving inclusive growth".

Skills and jobs mapping will be done across sectors and states and the directions given by the PM will be followed, Pandey said. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi stressed the need to map the global manpower in different sectors and align Indian standards with those of other countries so that Indian skilled people can fill the gap between global demand and supply of workforce.

“Skill mapping will make things easier," Modi said adding that in a rapidly changing business environment and market conditions, more so due to covid-19, skilling and reskilling will assume importance for the labour market. Modi said last week the union government launched a digital platform for skill mapping of workers including migrant workers and how this will work as a matchmaker between skilled workforce and region specific jobs available.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via