India-UAE sign pacts on LNG supplies, nuclear power cooperation as Crown Prince visits New Delhi

  • The two countries signed five agreements including a long-term LNG supply contract between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and an MoU on nuclear cooperation between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp.

Rituraj Baruah
Published9 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.(Reuters)

New Delhi: State-run entities of India and UAE on Monday signed pacts in the energy space during the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to New Delhi.

The two countries signed five agreements including a long-term LNG supply contract between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear cooperation between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp.

The agreement for LNG supply of 1 million metric tonnes per annum to IOCL by ADNOC is the third such long-term contract signed in just over a year. Both IOCL and GAIL had previously signed long-term agreements for 1.2 MMTPA and 0.5 MMTPA, respectively, with ADNOC.

Also Read: UAE Crown Prince's India visit: Will historic maiden visit bolster shift in Abu Dhabi-Delhi ties?

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) also signed an MoU with ADNOC and ISPRL to explore more opportunities for ADNOC to participate in India’s strategic crude reserves and the renewal of their storage and management agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions. 

Also Read: India-UAE framework pact for IMEC gets Union cabinet nod

ADNOC, the national oil company of the UAE, joined Phase-I of the India’s SPR programme and has stored 5.86 million barrels of its crude in Mangalore. In 2018, it signed another MoU with ISPRL to explore storing ADNOC crude oil at ISPRL’s underground oil storage facility at Padur, which has a 2.5 million tonne capacity.

In another major tie-up in the energy space, a production concession agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC has been signed. Urja Bharat is a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and BPCL’s subsidiary Bharat Petro resources Ltd. The concession entitles Urja Bharat to bring crude oil to India, thereby helping in ensuring energy security, said an official statement.

Also Read: India, UAE sign bilateral investment pact during Modi’s visit

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and the MD and Group CEO of ADNOC Group is also in the national capital. The Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri met the UAE minister and described the meeting as “very extensive & fruitful”.

“In our meeting today, we discussed ways to further cement our already comprehensive partnership which spans across the entire hydrocarbon value chain,” Puri said in a tweet.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPolicyIndia-UAE sign pacts on LNG supplies, nuclear power cooperation as Crown Prince visits New Delhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue