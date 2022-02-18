India, UAE sign comprehensive economic pact for boosting trade, investment

NEW DELHI : India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday signed a comprehensive trade and economic pact that is expected to boost bilateral trade from the current $60 bn to $100 bn in the next five years.

The economic partnership deal was signed by commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal and UAE’s minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Addressing a joint press conference, Goyal said that gems, textiles, leather and sports goods are among the sectors in which India will benefit from the deal. Under the agreement, India has agreed to provide tariff concessions on gold imports and the UAE has eliminated tariff on jewellery imports into that country.

Further, in a major boost for Indian pharmaceutical companies, UAE has agreed to allow market access for medicines from these companies within 90 days of approval in the US and UK.

“The most important thing in CEPA is reduction of tarriffs on upto 80% of goods traded between the two nations. You are going to see the reduction in a couple of years," said the UAE economy minister.

Commerce minister Goyal said that around 80% of the goods and services traded between both the countries have been included in the deal. The rest of the 20% include goods which are currently "sensitive" for domestic businesses in both the countries and would require more time reach a state when tariffs can be lowered.

A joint vision statement issued by Modi and the crown prince said the shared objective was to promote new trade, investment and innovation in diverse areas including economy, energy, climate action, emerging technologies, food security, defence and security. The joint statement agreed on a roadmap for a future-looking partnership between the two nations.

Noting that the deal brings a win-win scenario for both the countries, Goyal said: “It is time to reset out relationship and take to greater levels then they we before".

He further said that the CEPA signed on Friday is not an interim agreement, but it is a comprehensive agreement finalised in the “shortest possible" time of just 88 days.

Terming the deal as futuristic, the minister said that it will stand the test of time for decades. “It is one of the most balanced, fair and equitable trade agreements," he added.

Along with trade remedies, the agreement also provides for safeguard mechanism for businesses of both the countries against unnecessary surge in flow of products.

The deal is expected to come into effect within the next 60 days by the first week of May.

It also focuses on expediting work on a dedicated investment zone for UAE companies and joint ventures with a focus on setting up a food corridor and establishment of a dedicated India Mart in Jebel Ali Free Zone.

According to the government, the comprehensive pact will create investment opportunities for Indian investors in establishing specialised industrial advanced technology zones in Abu Dhabi, with specific focus in areas of logistics & services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agriculture, agri-tech, steel and aluminium.

India’s exports to the UAE grew by 77% year-on-year in April-December 2021 to $20 billion, accounting for 6.6% of India’s total outbound shipments. After the FTA comes into effect, engineering export to the UAE is expected to double in the next five years from the current $4-5 billion.

It is India’s second-largest export destination after the US with exports worth $29 billion in 2019-2020 and India’s major exports to the UAE include petroleum products, precious metals, stones, gems and jewellery, minerals among others.

India’s top imports from the UAE include petroleum and petroleum products, precious metals, stones, gems and jewellery, minerals, chemicals, and wood and wood products. (ends)

Delasha Seth contributed to this story

