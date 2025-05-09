India-UK free trade agreement to take effect more than three months later, UK’s carbon tax deferred
SummaryThe agreement's final text is headed for legal vetting, or the final review to ensure legal clarity, consistency, and accuracy across all chapters before official release and ratification by the parties involved.
New Delhi: The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK might take more than three months to take effect, with the final text now headed for legal vetting, two senior government officials said on the condition of anonymity. The UK has also set aside for now a contentious carbon tax that India has strongly opposed.