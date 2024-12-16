Politics
India-UK FTA talks likely to resume in April-June to resolve pending issues
Summary
- The talks will resume from where they were paused—the 14th round. It may not be the last round though.
New Delhi: India and the UK are expected to restart talks on their proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between April and June, the first quarter of the UK’s fiscal year, two people aware of the matter said.
