India, US push deadline to strike trade deal to 31 July
While 14 countries that have already received formal letters—and others may soon get them—from President Trump outlining revised tariff schedules, India is not expected to receive any such communication
New Delhi: India and the US have pushed back their deadline to finalize the trade deal from the earlier 9 July cutoff to mid-July as President Donald Trump, while announcing rates for some countries, decided to enforce retaliatory tariffs from 1 August, said two people aware of the matter.