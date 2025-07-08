India, US push deadline to strike trade deal to 31 July

The highest tariffs—40%—have been imposed on Laos and Myanmar. Thailand will face a 36% duty, unchanged from the rate announced on 2 April, while Cambodia’s rate has been revised down from 49%. Bangladesh’s duty has been lowered from 37%, and Indonesia’s 32% tariff remains unchanged. Malaysia’s tariff has been raised by one percentage point to 25%, while Japan and South Korea will each face a 25% duty.