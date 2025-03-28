New Delhi: In a show of soft power, India is upgrading and expanding it vaccine storage infrastructure into an international centre to handhold other developing countries in harnessing the global immunization supply chain.

The expansion of the National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre (NCCVMRC) into an International Centre for Excellence in Immunization and Supply Chain will be done in phases. It will deal with capacity building, vaccine management, research studies and management information systems.

NCCVMRC is situated at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) where its primary role is to train cold-chain technicians and vaccine logistics managers. It also acts as a resource centre on cold chain.

“We, at NCCVMRC, are expanding our own capabilities, scope of work and strengthening of immunization supply chain, IT (information technology) network, depending upon our requirements. We are using smart technology, and this will also help us in managing our own cold chain points in far flung areas," said Dr Dheeraj Shah, director, NIHFW, adding that the health ministry approved the proposal last month.

As per the health ministry, the country has more than 30,400 cold storage points for vaccines. Each vaccine vial has a vaccine vial monitor (VVM), which records the cumulative heat exposure of the vial and therefore ensures that only proper vaccines are administered.

“The focus will be on the countries which need technical support in Immunization supply chain strengthening like countries in Southeast and African sub-continent. In areas of capacity building effective vaccine management assessment, research studies and Management Information System in Immunization supply chain," Dr Shah said.

“This initiative indicates soft diplomacy or soft power because issues like maternal child health are a soft area. This is the easiest way to connect and generate goodwill. So, India will brand itself as an international centre for excellence in immunization and supply chain," said an official at NCCVMRC aware of the development, who asked not to be named.

“With our training, these nations can improve their immunization programme, reduce their infant mortality rate, reduce vaccine preventable disease and improve vaccine potency, get skilled manpower," the official said.

India’s immunization programme is one of the largest public health programmes in the world. It targets around 29 million pregnant women and 26 million newborns annually. More than 13 million immunization sessions are conducted annually.

As per the health ministry, the total procurement cost of vaccines under the Universal immunization programme was ₹3,137.82 crore for calendar year 2024.

