Politics
Soft power show: Govt upgrading its vaccine storage infrastructure to aid other countries
Summary
- The National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre will be expanded into an International Centre for Excellence in Immunization and Supply Chain, dealing with capacity building, vaccine management, research studies and management information systems.
New Delhi: In a show of soft power, India is upgrading and expanding it vaccine storage infrastructure into an international centre to handhold other developing countries in harnessing the global immunization supply chain.
