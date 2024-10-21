India-China Row: After four years and multiple diplomatic and military talks to end the standoff since the India-China skirmishes began in 2020, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday informed that New Delhi and Beijing military negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangement along Line of Actual Control (LAC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Over last few weeks, Indian and Chinese negotiators have been in touch

The agreement likely pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "...As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

India said it had struck an agreement with neighbour China for military patrols in highly contested border zones, stalled since their rival armies clashed in 2020.

The announcement of the pact arrives just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, where he may engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

According to news agency PTI, it is expected that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Relations between the two nuclear-capable nations have been tense since 2020, when violent clashes along their poorly defined border resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four from China.

There has been no response from from Beijing to Misri's remarks yet.

India-China Border Dispute: A Longstanding Tension The ongoing conflict between India and China stems from a poorly defined border that stretches approximately 3,440 kilometers (2,100 miles). Known as the Line of Actual Control, this disputed frontier has become a focal point for both nations as they compete to enhance infrastructure in the region.

India’s efforts to construct a new road leading to a high-altitude air base are viewed as significant provocations, contributing to the deadly clash between troops in 2020.

The Galwan Valley confrontation marked a grim milestone, being the first fatal encounter since 1975, where combatants used sticks and clubs instead of firearms. The altercation resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers.

De-escalation efforts have occurred since the intense fighting in June 2020, but tensions remain high. In December 2022, troops clashed once again near the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries among some soldiers.

Historically, the Delhi and Beijing fought a single war in 1962, which ended in a significant defeat for India, adding to the complexity of their relationship and ongoing disputes over territorial claims.