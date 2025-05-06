Free trade pact with EU possible by year-end amid shared urgency: Sitharaman
SummarySpeaking at a conference on ‘cross border collaboration for future resilience’ on the sidelines of the ADB 58th annual meeting, Sitharaman said bilateral deals are now necessitated by rising geopolitical uncertainties, supply-chain fragmentation and the way US reciprocal tariffs have panned out.
Milan: India accords a high priority to the free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), and a deal is achievable by the year-end given the shared urgency, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
