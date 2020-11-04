Indian economy coming back on track at 'more speed than expected': Javadekar

Thanks to higher Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections and rise in power demand, Indian economy is coming back on track at "more speed than expected," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. "...economy is coming on track at more speed than expected, Javadekar said during the media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

An increase in rail freight collection, higher GST collections in October, rise in power demand and improved Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the recent months indicate that the economy was doing better in the second quarter of the current financial year, he said.

An increase in rail freight collection, higher GST collections in October, rise in power demand and improved Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the recent months indicate that the economy was doing better in the second quarter of the current financial year, he said.

The GST collection has touched ₹1.05 lakh crore, almost 10% higher year-on-year. The foreign direct investment during April-August was $35.73 billion.

"The increase in power demand was despite lesser consumption by the agriculture sector due to good rains and railways, which is not yet fully operational," Javadekar said. "Despite these two facts, 12% increase in power indicates a complete return to normalcy in the production sector," he added.

The economy has dropped by a historic 23.9% in the April-June quarter in the wake of a nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, according to an IMF forecast. Even the Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to shrink by 9.5% in the current financial year.

Economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj earlier said that the Indian economy is recovering fast and will soon be back on rails as all parameters have started showing improvement.

"India continues to see an uptick in the economy for the past few months since the unlock began and there would be further improvement in the months to come," Bajaj said. Despite COVID-19 situation, India growth story is intact, he further added.

India announced COVID-19 lockdown in the last week of March. The lockdown was later lifted gradually in a phased manner to restart the economic activities.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy, ajaj said.