Indian GST 2.O: Time for bold changes

The Indian GST has been hailed as “one nation, one tax" since its inception. Indeed, there are no other taxes levied on the supply of goods and services that are under the purview of GST and the state GST rates, which are now uniform across all the states and UTs. However, businesses operating in more than one state or UT have to obtain the goods and services tax identification number, or GSTIN, for each of the states and UTs. They also have to file GST returns on the GST portal state-wise or UT-wise using as many usernames and passwords based on the number of states and UTs they operate in. This has resulted in cumbersome compliance. This has also not helped in reducing compliance costs. In fact, in some cases, compliance costs have gone up substantially given the sheer number of state-wise reconciliations that are required to be performed, month-on-month and annually. A single PAN-based GST login and password should be provided without the need for businesses to use state-wise login and password for compliances on the GST portal. A taxpayer having pan-India operations should be able to access the GST portal with a single click for all states. This one change itself will provide huge relief to businesses.

