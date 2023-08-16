Indian Railways: Cabinet approves 7 multi-tracking projects amounting to nearly ₹32,500 crore1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Cabinet approves railway projects worth ₹32,500 crore, creating jobs and enhancing connectivity.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved Seven projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of around Rs.32,500 Crore, with 100% funding from Central Government. The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.