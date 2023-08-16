comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Politics / Policy/  Indian Railways: Cabinet approves 7 multi-tracking projects amounting to nearly 32,500 crore
Back

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved Seven projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of around Rs.32,500 Crore, with 100% funding from Central Government. The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects covering 35 districts in 9 States i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 Kms. and will provide employment of 7.06 crore man-days to the people of the states.

“These are essential routes for transportation of varied basket of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly-ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, lime stone, edible oil etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 200 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum)," according to a statement by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). “The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and for reducing logistics cost of the country," the satement further said.

S.NoName of the ProjectNature of the Project
1Gorakhpur Cantt- Valmiki NagarDoubling of the Existing Line
2Son Nagar-Andal Multi Tracking ProjetMulti tracking
3Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road - Vizianagaram3rd Line
4Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-DhoneDoubling of the existing line 
5Guntur-BibinagarDoubling of the existing line
6Chopan-ChunarDoubling of the existing line
7Samakhiali-GhandhidhamQuadrupling

The projects are in line with Prime Minister’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar" by creating Multi-tasking work force in the region and will enhance their employment/self employment opportunities.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App