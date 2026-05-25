Indian Railways plans ₹40,000-cr mega wagon tender for 100,000 units

The national transporter is currently in talks with manufacturers to assess their ability to supply wagons. Once this consultation is over, it will float a tender, likely in phases. For the current financial year, the first annual procurement plan is expected to cover around 35,000–40,000 wagons, similar to what the industry supplied under the earlier tender, said the second person cited earlier. Based on the industry’s performance over this initial tender, a longer procurement plan could be unveiled later this year, the official said, adding that the assessment of wagon requirements is a continuous process and that orders will be placed as needed.