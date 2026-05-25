Indian Railways plans ₹40,000-cr mega wagon tender for 100,000 units

New Delhi: Indian Railways is expected to soon roll out a mega tender worth around ₹40,000 crore to procure 100,000 freight wagons over the next three to four years, two persons aware of the development said.
The proposed tender, expected to be slightly bigger than the previous large wagon procurement exercise undertaken in 2022, could involve an annual procurement of 35,000–40,000 wagons, and the first set of wagon orders will likely be issued in the second quarter (July–September) of the ongoing fiscal year, the first of the two persons cited above said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The planned purchase is meant to boost domestic manufacturing and help wagon makers fully utilize their expanded capacity. This follows the Railways’ first long-term wagon procurement tender issued in 2022, under which about 100,000 wagons worth around ₹32,000 crore were to be procured over three years. Some of the wagons under this tender are still being delivered.