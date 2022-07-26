Indian liquor companies ok with duty cut on Scotch4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 12:20 AM IST
The maturation requirement is a non-tariff barrier used to block whisky exports from India, say Indian spirit makers
BENGALURU : Indian spirit makers have no objection to New Delhi cutting the tariff on Scotch whisky as long as London, too, agrees to drop a condition for three-year maturation on Indian whisky sold to the UK.