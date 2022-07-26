Indian liquor companies ok with duty cut on Scotch

“We are all for improving access to each other’s markets. However, we also believe that the deal must open up opportunities for both sides and not be a one-way highway for the UK. It should ensure a level playing field by factoring in fundamental differences in costs and must prevent misuse of concessions by way of dumping cheap products. Hence, we have recommended tariff reduction from 150% to 50% gradually over a 10-year period," said Vinod Giri, director general, CIABC.