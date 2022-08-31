India-Pakistan trade soars in June quarter despite curbs

However, sugar accounted for 53.3% of India’s exports to Pakistan, which was removed from the restrictive list by the neighbouring nation in March, along with cotton. Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, allowed the private sector to import 500,000 tonnes of white sugar from India to keep domestic prices in check. Organic compounds and raw materials for drugs made up 16.4% of total exports, and pharma accounted for 15.5%. Islamabad permits imports of raw materials for drugs and pharma supplies. About 228 items were exported to Pakistan, including cumin seeds, petroleum products, tea, fruits and vegetables.

