India's GDP to contract 8% in FY21: FICCI Survey

Further, on the estimates of other macro parameters, the survey participants put the median growth forecast for IIP at (-) 10.7% for the year 2020-21, with a minimum and maximum range of (-) 12.5 per cent and (-) 9.5% respectively. WPI-based inflation rate is projected to be flat in 2020-21. On the other hand, CPI-based inflation has a median forecast of 6.5% for 2020-21, with a minimum and maximum range of 5.8% and 6.6% respectively, the survey revealed. On the fiscal front, a slippage is imminent this year and the median estimate for fiscal deficit to GDP ratio was put at 7.4% for 2020-21 by the participants with a minimum and maximum range of 7% and 8.5% respectively. Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was budgeted at 3.5%.