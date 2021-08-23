How India took a leap from Look East to Trade West

Mohan Kumar, chairman of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), said that the reason India has not benefitted much from its existing FTAs is due to a slew of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) by these countries. “Everything that you (India) are trying to export—pharmaceuticals, rice, buffalo meat—all of these are not like selling shoes and watches and garments. These are subject to regulatory approvals in those countries. Asean countries are very clever and misuse SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary measures) and other such technical trade barriers," he said. “Unfortunately, none of our FTAs address NTBs; they address only tariff barriers. We have been so far terrible in creating NTBs. When tariff barriers are lowered by India, any country can export anything to India. Actually, we are an open economy in that sense," Kumar added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}