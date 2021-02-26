India's Q3 GDP growth reflects further strengthening of V-shaped recovery: Govt

The manufacturing and construction sector saw significant recovery in the December quarter. Real Gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing improved from a contraction of 35.9% in Q1 to a positive growth of 1.6% in Q3. In construction sector, the recovery was contraction of 49.4% in Q1 to a growth of 6.2% in Q3. Real GVA in services has improved from a contraction of 21.4% in Q1 to a contraction of 1.0% in Q3 of 2020-21.Real GVA in agriculture grew from 3.3% in Q1 to 3.9% in Q3.