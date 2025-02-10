India's quality crusade: Stricter standards aim to boost manufacturing, curb substandard imports
Summary
- Currently, 761 products are regulated by QCOs or quality control orders, a form of non-tariff barrier that mandates stringent quality parameters for both domestic and imported goods.
New Delhi: India is doubling down on its quality crusade, putting a range of domestic and imported goods under close scrutiny at a time protectionist walls are going up across the world. An exercise to improve product quality spanning 37 ministries is currently under way, three officials involved in the process said.