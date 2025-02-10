The push for QCOs comes at a time when US president Donald Trump has threatened to unleash fresh tariffs across both allies and rivals. While India could be a beneficiary of tariffs on China, it may also suffer if surplus Chinese goods find their way into Indian markets. Back-channel discussions have reportedly kept India out of the first list of targeted countries, which includes Mexico, Canada, and China. It also coincides with India’s focus on becoming a global manufacturing hub. By enforcing stricter quality norms, the government aims not only to protect consumers from inferior products but also boost domestic industry by setting internationally recognized standards.