Politics
India's statistics system has been a mess. The PMO is looking in.
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 23 Jan 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Summary
- After concerns over GDP calculations and covid deaths, PMO is taking steps to improve the domestic and international confidence in India’s statistical system
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has begun an important stock-taking of India’s statistical system in the wake of several controversies related to official surveys and estimates, according to two persons aware of the discussions in the government.
