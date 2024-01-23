India's statistics system has been a mess. The PMO is looking in.

The stock-taking at the highest level of government signals a possible revamp in the future to raise both domestic and international confidence in India’s statistical system. In a paper published in 2021, researchers from Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research and National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) had said that using MCA21 data of firms in the 2011-12 series of gross domestic product (GDP) figures could lead to inaccurate estimation of sectoral growth rates although not of the overall gross value added (GVA), a measure of value addition in the economy. Earlier, data from the annual survey of industries (ASI) was used.