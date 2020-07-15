Indo-US bilateral ties have acquired extraordinary momentum: Piyush Goyal

Bilateral ties between India and the US have acquired “extraordinary momentum" driven by strong shared interests in promoting global stability, security and economic prosperity, India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said at the India-US CEO Forum on Wedne ahead of his talks with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

While Goyal and Ross were scheduled to hold talks on Tuesday after the India-US CEO Forum, it has been rescheduled to Wednesday. Goyal is expected to discuss matters including H1B visa suspension, proposed totalisation agreement, data localization and digital services tax among others. The long pending India-US limited trade package may also come up for discussion even though US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is spearheading those discussions with Goyal. Lighthizer and Goyal are expected to hold talks soon. Relationship between the two strategic partners has gained momentum recently after aggression by China at India’s northern borders which led to killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

Secretary Ross said the challenging times of covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to bring the two nations closer through collaboration in areas such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and associated supply chains.

Goyal emphasized on the importance of small businesses in the economies of both the countries and the need to increase employment and skilling in the sector. “He urged the Forum to be the leaders in charting out a new path in a post-Covid world," a statement from commerce ministry said.

The CEO Forum, comprising of CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lockheed Martin. This is the fifth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014. The Forum is an effective platform to highlight key issues that affect business entities and to identify areas for closer collaboration for mutual benefit of both economies.

CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing reforms and enacting policy directives in line with the recommendations that were made during the previous CEO forum meeting held at New Delhi in February 2019. A new set of reforms and policy recommendations, deliberated jointly by CEO forum members, were presented at the meeting to further boost bilateral investment opportunities across key sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, infrastructure and manufacturing, entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, energy, water and environment, ICT and digital infrastructure, financial services, trade and investments, among others.

Taiclet hoped that the extraordinary cooperation between the two countries during the covid-19 pandemic would continue in areas of building infrastructure, increasing bilateral investments, and generating jobs. “He highlighted the areas of unrestricted foreign ownership in certain sectors, policy stability and predictability, timely dispute resolution, protection of intellectual property and continuing investment in infrastructure as some of the key focus areas," the commerce ministry statement said.

The India co-chair Chandrasekaran stressed the global efforts underway to rebalance global supply chains, due to both geo-political and trade related issues and welcomed the opportunity to partner with the US private sector and government to help support and facilitate a strong pivot to India. “He further highlighted the need for a Free Trade Agreement as a natural progression and outcome of the deepening commercial engagement between the two countries. He also urged the US government to recognize the contribution of India’s human capital to the US economy, and the need for unhindered cross-border mobility of such talent," the commerce ministry statement said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated