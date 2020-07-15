Indo-US bilateral ties have acquired extraordinary momentum: Piyush Goyal

The India co-chair Chandrasekaran stressed the global efforts underway to rebalance global supply chains, due to both geo-political and trade related issues and welcomed the opportunity to partner with the US private sector and government to help support and facilitate a strong pivot to India. “He further highlighted the need for a Free Trade Agreement as a natural progression and outcome of the deepening commercial engagement between the two countries. He also urged the US government to recognize the contribution of India’s human capital to the US economy, and the need for unhindered cross-border mobility of such talent," the commerce ministry statement said.