'Inform victim of investigation progress': Govt to streamline criminal probe with changes in CrPC | Top Points
Amit Shah introduced bills in Lok Sabha to overhaul the criminal justice system in India and replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced major bills to transform Indian criminal laws. The bills which are now referred to the Parliament Standing Committee are set to replace Indian Penal Code with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya.