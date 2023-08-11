Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced major bills to transform Indian criminal laws. The bills which are now referred to the Parliament Standing Committee are set to replace Indian Penal Code with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which will replace the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) contains 533 sections and proposes changes to 107 provisions, introduces 9 new provisions, and repeals 9 provisions of the CrPC.

Key changes to the CrPC

"The Government with the mantra, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Saba Prayas" is committed to ensure speedy justice to all citizens in conformity with these constitutional democratic aspirations. The Government is committed to making a comprehensive review of the framework of criminal laws to provide accessible and speedy justice to all," the statement of object and reason mentioned.

1. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication.

2. Specific timelines have been prescribed for time-bound investigation, trial, and pronouncement of judgments.

3. Citizen centric approach has been adopted for the supply of a copy of the first information report to the victim and to inform them about the progress of the investigation, including by digital means, the statement of object and reason added.

4. In cases where the punishment is seven years or more, the victim shall be given an opportunity of being heard before the withdrawal of the case by the Government.

5. In the new bill, summary trial has been made mandatory for petty and less serious cases. The accused persons may be examined through electronic means, like video conferencing. The magisterial system has also been streamlined.