Business News/ Politics / Policy/  'Inform victim of investigation progress': Govt to streamline criminal probe with changes in CrPC | Top Points

'Inform victim of investigation progress': Govt to streamline criminal probe with changes in CrPC | Top Points

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Amit Shah introduced bills in Lok Sabha to overhaul the criminal justice system in India and replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced major bills to transform Indian criminal laws. The bills which are now referred to the Parliament Standing Committee are set to replace Indian Penal Code with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced major bills to transform Indian criminal laws. The bills which are now referred to the Parliament Standing Committee are set to replace Indian Penal Code with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which will replace the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) contains 533 sections and proposes changes to 107 provisions, introduces 9 new provisions, and repeals 9 provisions of the CrPC.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which will replace the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) contains 533 sections and proposes changes to 107 provisions, introduces 9 new provisions, and repeals 9 provisions of the CrPC.

Key changes to the CrPC

"The Government with the mantra, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Saba Prayas" is committed to ensure speedy justice to all citizens in conformity with these constitutional democratic aspirations. The Government is committed to making a comprehensive review of the framework of criminal laws to provide accessible and speedy justice to all," the statement of object and reason mentioned.

1. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication.

2. Specific timelines have been prescribed for time-bound investigation, trial, and pronouncement of judgments.

3. Citizen centric approach has been adopted for the supply of a copy of the first information report to the victim and to inform them about the progress of the investigation, including by digital means, the statement of object and reason added.

4. In cases where the punishment is seven years or more, the victim shall be given an opportunity of being heard before the withdrawal of the case by the Government.

5. In the new bill, summary trial has been made mandatory for petty and less serious cases. The accused persons may be examined through electronic means, like video conferencing. The magisterial system has also been streamlined.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
