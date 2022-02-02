Inside India’s quest to decarbonize transport

In April 2015, the Ministry of Heavy Industries launched an EV promotion scheme with the rather unwieldy title: Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME). In its first iteration, FAME provided subsidies of ₹895 crore in demand incentives for electrifying two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and buses. Only about half of these funds were used when the scheme expired three years later. In April 2019, FAME II was launched with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore, of which ₹8,600 crore was reserved in subsidies for 7,090 e-buses, 500,000 three-wheelers and a million electric two-wheelers. However, only 215,000 vehicles have been approved under both schemes so far.