Politics
Insurance laws bill set for monsoon session, proposes 100% FDI, composite licenses and sweeping reforms
Subhash Narayan , Rhik Kundu 4 min read 07 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The bill, slated for the recently concluded budget session, was delayed as the ministry of finance sought to add provisions on 100% FDI, among others.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, which proposes sweeping reforms, is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of Parliament in July, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less