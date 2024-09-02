Centre's insurance schemes

PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY (Atal Pension Yojana) were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 May, 2015. PMSBY is a one-year personal accident insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering protection against death or disability due to accident. The total amount payable in case of death in an accident is ₹2 lakh, while the payout in case of disability caused by an accident ranges from ₹1-2 lakh. The scheme is available for individuals between the age of 18 and 70 years with bank accounts and the premium for the scheme will be deducted from the savings account of the insured.