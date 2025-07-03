Investments will help India become the third-largest economy globally: Minister Gadkari
According to road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, good infrastructure will help the country attract capital investments and industrial development.
NEW DELHI : The NDA government has kept infrastructure development as one of its prime goals on the road to becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. In an interview with Mint, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said good infrastructure will help the country bring in capital investments and industrial development. Investments will create jobs, boost exports and raise the growth of the economy. “It (investments) will also help the GDP to cross $5 trillion mark and (India) become the third-largest economy globally," Gadkari said.
