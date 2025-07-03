There has been quality improvement in the road transportation infrastructure in the country. While your stated target is 100km per day, and you have also said that these are ambitious targets, you’re doing around 36km per day. Where does the journey go from here?

Frankly speaking, infrastructure is very important for the progress of any country, and it is a great pleasure for me that after 2014, Narendra Modi has taken charge as Prime Minister, and he has decided to give highest priority for development of infrastructure in the country, be it water, power, transport and communication sectors. If we have good infrastructure, we will have capital investment and industrial development. With capital investment and industrial development, we will create jobs, we will have more exports, we will have more growth, and if we are going to create employment potential, we can eradicate poverty. That is the reason for the Prime Minister’s desire to make India a $5 trillion economy and the third-largest economy in the world. This is the appropriate time to formulate a policy for future development and a futuristic vision in every field. And definitely, it needs a futuristic implementation programme by which we can achieve this goal. I am confident that out of 60 years of the Congress and 11 years of the National Democratic Alliance, in our government’s time, more development has been done. It is a very important achievement for our government, and we are changing the socioeconomic situation of the country. Making India a vishwaguru is our dream. And I am confident that in the course of time, we will accomplish that dream.