IPC to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023: 'Subversive activities’ replaces ‘sedition’ | Key changes4 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws and overhaul the criminal justice system in India. One of the bills aims to repeal the offence of sedition completely. The sedition law, drafted in 1837, has been criticized for being a colonial legacy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha which aims to replace British-era laws in a bid to overhaul the criminal justice system in India. While several draconian British era laws have been critcised over the years including the contentious Article 377, criminalising of indigenous communities, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), several bills and laws, and Supreme Court verdicts later, changes have been enforced.
Notably, the punishment that was drafted under the sedition law included ‘imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added’, and the punishment that has been drafted in the new bill is ‘imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine’.
The criticism that this might inculcate is that the word sedition has only been replaced by subversive unlike what was stated that the new bill, if made into law, will completely do away with offence of sedition.
A common basis of criticism that sedition law faced till date was that the law is a ‘colonial legacy’ – it was used by the British to stifle rebellion among Indians. Earlier, the Law Commission had ruled that this is not valid grounds for the repealing of the law.
Criticism of the sedition law had been incited by the Supreme Court who had said, "“criticism of the government exciting disaffection or bad feelings towards it, is not to be regarded as a justifying ground for restricting the freedom of expression and of the press, unless it is such as to undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state."
The high courts of Punjab and Haryana have also said that the law was merely a tool for the ‘colonial masters’ to control the masses and prevent them from speaking up, declaring that the provisions were ‘unconstitutional’, as reported by Outlook.