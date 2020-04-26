Social media raged on Sunday as more people grasped the import of a 43-page report floated Saturday by Indian Revenue Service officers. The report calls for higher taxes and cess to fund the government’s spend on healthcare and contain the fall in its revenues due to covid-induced lockdown. One twitter user, Harsh Gupta, commented, “For a hammer, everything is a nail," while another said this was the officers’ way of getting back at the government for freezing the dearness allowance of all its employees.

One Twitter user said this was probably the government’s idea to gauge public reaction to some of tax proposals that are bound to be unpopular. The 43-page document wants those earning more than a crore in a year to be taxed at 40%, higher than the current 30%. This is besides the point that the rich are already taxed at nearly 43% if one includes the surcharge. So if the proposal of the officers is accepted, the super rich will have to pay more than half of their income -- 57% to be precise -- as tax.

The officers have another solution in case the government doesn’t accept the 40% tax idea. This talks of introducing a wealth tax on those having a net wealth of ₹5 crore or more.

“Administratively, the former will be simpler to implement. However, the revenue gain associated with both options should be worked out to see whether the gains attached with the latter option score better in terms of a cost-benefit analysis," the report says.

The officers have also suggested increasing the surcharge on higher income foreign companies having a branch office/permanent establishment in India. This surcharge is currently 2% if the income of the foreign company is more than ₹1 crore and 5% if it’s above ₹10 crore.

The IRS officers have also advocated a one-time 4% Covid Relief Cess, in addition to the existing education and health cesses which are charged at the rate of 2% each.

The corporates may be allowed to treat the salaries paid to their non-managerial staff during covid crisis as part of their obligation under corporate social responsibility. The report also calls for including contributions to CM Relief Funds under CSR, on the lines of PM Cares Fund.

The report, titled ‘FORCE 1.0’, has been prepared with inputs from 23 ‘contributors’ and 15 ‘participants’, all of whom were ‘guided’ by two veteran officers and ‘mentored’ by another six. FORCE 1.0 stands for ‘Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 Epidemic’ and calls it ‘Recommendations of the Indian Revenue Service on revenue mobilization and economic impetus to fight covid-19’.

Share Via