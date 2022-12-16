Is the US moving on from free trade? Industrial policy comes full circle

The rationale for free trade was first defined by British banker David Ricardo in 1817 when he introduced the notion of comparative advantage. He demonstrated that even if Britain produced wine and cloth less efficiently than Portugal, both countries would still be better off with Britain making all the cloth and Portugal making all the wine because Britain was less bad at making cloth than wine. The concept was the same as that of the doctor who is a better typist than her assistant but who concentrates on doctoring and has the assistant do the typing.